COVID-19 did not stop the rush to grab fireworks in St. Joseph on Friday afternoon.

The trend to go out and grab fireworks after being cooped up due to COVID-19 was present at PJ's Fireworks in St. Joseph.

PJ's Owner and City Councilman P.J. Kovac said it has been a record-setting year for his store as well as other stores throughout the state that he has talked to.

"Everybody's saying it's a record-breaking year. I mean, we're probably running 50% to 60% over the previous year. It's just unbelievable. “ Kovac said.

Kovac said he has seen people travel from hours away and the July 3 rush is happening earlier than normal years.

One of the shoppers was Grace Osmon, who was in town visiting family and experiencing buying and shooting fireworks for the first time in her young life.

I'm from Georgia, and I never shot a firework before, but we've got a lot of fireworks today," Osmon said. "I like the smoke bombs because they come out with colors and stuff."

Kovac said he has heard excitement from customers and said this year the sales are especially high due to people being excited to be out of quarantine and celebrate the holiday.

"People have been locked up all winter long and they're just ready to celebrate and have some freedom again and just enjoy their friends," Kovac said.

Kovac said the parking lot had been full and he appreciates his staff for helping parking cars and keeping everything running smoothly.

Multiple employees at PJ's Fireworks said this has been the most business they have seen from any year.

"My gosh, it's been like this for several days now. And this morning, (when) we opened up, they were here before we opened up, and just been a great day," Kovac said.