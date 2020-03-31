COVID-19 has impacted all areas of life, but the U.S. Census Bureau has adjusted operations to help ensure the accurate count of everyone who lives in the United States.

April 1 is Census Day to encourage residents to respond to the census via phone, mail or online. The current national response rate is 34.7%. Missouri and St. Joseph are right along with the average of 38%.

Patrick Ruiz, St. Joseph interim city planner, said it's important for residents in St. Joseph to respond to bring the average up.

"We should be doing a little better so people need to respond to bring our response rate up so the census doesn't have to come out here and do more work," Ruiz said.

Due to COVID-19, the Census Bureau has delayed its early door-knocking from the beginning of April to late April to combat the spread of the virus.

Another aspect the pandemic could impact is the accuracy of counting students in college towns. Colleges have transitioned to online classes and the majority of students have gone back to their hometowns.

"College students are supposed to be counted in the city they were living in when they were in college, so if you go back to where you're from and you go to Missouri Western, you're actually supposed to be counted in St. Joe," Ruiz said.

Ruiz said the Census Bureau had workers counting students in dorms prior to COVID-19, but for students not living on campus the numbers are still unknown.

"You're losing that population and it could hurt us with getting the funding we need for infrastructure or programs and organizations around the city," Ruiz said.

The U.S. Census Bureau said the census also benefits hospitals facing emergencies and shortages, census data informs the distribution of critical funding for hospitals and emergency services.

Ruiz said the purpose of delaying aspects of the census is for the bureau to create an efficient plan to get accurate counts in the condensed time and deliver the information by Dec. 31.