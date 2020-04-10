Starting on Monday, April 13, the City of St. Joseph is changing how it classifies cases of COVID-19.

Cases in Buchanan County will be classified as either confirmed or probable in accordance with a directive from the Centers for Disease Control.

A confirmed case meets the confirmed laboratory evidence, which is the detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in a clinical specimen using an approved detection test verified by a certified testing laboratory.

A probable case meets clinical criteria as well as the epidemiologic evidence (close contact with a confirmed or probable case; travel to or residence in an area with sustained, ongoing community spread; or a member of a risk cohort as defined by public health authorities during an outbreak), with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.

A probable case would also include a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.

Buchanan County has recorded 20 cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

In St. Joseph, three employees of R/S Electric tested positive for COVID-19, according to CEO Rick Schultz.

Schultz said he believes the risk other employees were exposed to the coronavirus is minimal, as the infected staff members were not in St. Joseph at the time.

"Because the three individuals had been working out of town on a project during the relevant period, we believe that the infections are isolated," Schultz said in a statement.

Still, some R/S Electric employees who could have come in contact with the virus are self-isolating at home.

Mosaic Life Care had tested a total of 595 people as of Friday morning. Eighteen returned a positive result, 492 a negative result and 85 are pending.

Across the state, Missouri is recording 3,799 cases of COVID-19. Positive test results are up by 260 from Thursday's 3,539, a 7.3% increase.

Deaths increased from 77 to 96.

In Kansas, cases have increased from 1,046 to 1,166. The state is recording 50 deaths, up from 38 Thursday.