Although no new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Buchanan County Friday, employees of Tyson Foods in St. Joseph were notified someone working there has tested positive for the illness.

According to a memo sent to people who have been in close contact with the infected staff member, Tyson Foods became aware of the case at the manufacturer's plant on Mitchell Avenue on April 3.

Employees who had been in contact with that person were told they were being sent home for quarantine with pay for at least 14 calendar days from the last day of close contact.

It is not known if the case is included in Buchanan County's currently eight confirmed cases of COVID-19.

On Thursday, the City of St. Joseph announced three new cases. Two of those are related to a previous case; it is unclear how the third person became infected.

Mosaic Life Care has tested a total of 311 people as of Friday evening. Six returned a positive result, 219 a negative result and 86 tests are pending.

Across the state, Missouri is recording 2,113 cases of COVID-19. Positive test results are up by 279 from Thursday's 1,834, a 15.2% increase.

Deaths remain at 19.

In Kansas, cases are up to 620 from 552, a 12.3% increase. In total, 17 people have died from COVID-19.

In the United States, deaths from COVID-19 rose by 1,164 on Thursday — an increase that makes it more deadly than the flu. If this rate of increase continues, the death rate will surpass all cancers in the United States.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, since March 23, deaths from the novel coronavirus have grown at an average rate of 26.84%. On Thursday, 1,164 people died from the virus, or a 24.47% increase.

The CDC estimates that 34,157 people died from the flu in 2019 – or about 93 people per day. Also according to the CDC, 599,108 people died of cancer in 2017 – or 1,641 deaths per day.

The lowest growth rate occurred on March 30, when new deaths grew by 511 or a 20.71% increase, but the next day they grew by 29.79%. The largest growth happened on March 25 when 236 people died and the total deaths grew by 33.43%.

If COVID-19 deaths continue to climb at an average rate of 26.84%, then roughly 4.6 million people will die from the Coronavirus by the end of April. By the end of this weekend, an estimated 9,524 people will have died, bringing its single-day deaths to 2,015.

At this time, there doesn't appear to be a trend in the growth rate of deaths from coronavirus, other than the growth of deaths has never fallen below 20%. Shelter-in-place orders may have an impact on the death rate, but considering the length of sickness for COVID-19, the impact of such orders on death rate won't be able to be measured until later.