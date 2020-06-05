As protests occur throughout the nation, talk of COVID-19 has seemed to almost come to a halt.

While attending demonstrations, it is difficult to continue to follow health guidelines, however, there are still ways to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

“As far as being in a crowd or in a group of people, wearing a mask is probably one of the things that you can do if you’re not able to social distance,” Nancy King, health educator with the City of St. Joseph’s Health Department, said.

Another thing to keep in mind if choosing to attend an event with a large crowd is if you have medical conditions that put you at a higher risk.

“You may try to think about ways that you can still make your voice heard, but not necessarily put your health in jeopardy by attending a crowded event,” King said.

Some state officials have suggested those who have participated in large demonstrations to quarantine themselves, but that may not always be an option.

“That is something that a lot of people really aren’t able to do on their own freewill, because most people have jobs and they have to work and provide for their families,” King said.

King made the suggestion of bringing masks for other people at these events.

“Just educating — if you have a group that’s working together, maybe have something you all can agree upon that when you show up together, we’re all going to protect each other’s health,” King said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has guidelines for mass gatherings and the St. Joseph Health Department still has a hotline set up for anyone who has any concerns at 816-271-4613.