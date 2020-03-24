The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Missouri jumped to 255 Tuesday afternoon, up from 183 on Monday, a 39% increase, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

The Department first reported 227 positive cases of COVID-19 shortly after 2 p.m. before updating the number again.

Deaths in the state have increased from three to eight. Health officials announced the death of a woman in her 30s in St. Louis and a man in his 70s in St. Charles County on Monday.

Three other deaths, in Boone, St. Louis and Jackson counties, were announced last week. The death of a resident of an assisted-care facility in Springfield, Missouri, also was announced Monday. Two more residents of the same facility died Tuesday, according to Clay Goddard, director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

Mosaic Life Care has conducted 62 COVID-19 tests in St. Joseph. Of those, 46 came back negative, 16 are still pending and none have been confirmed positive.

Doniphan County health officials confirmed their first coronavirus case in a press release Tuesday.

The person is in isolation, and the county currently is working to identify who the individual had contact with. Officials also said the person is following the recommendations of health officials.

"We continue to recommend that persons that have symptoms associated with a respiratory illness stay home and call your medical provider if your symptoms require medical attention and make sure you or your medical provider notify the Doniphan County Health Department/Home Health if COVID-19 testing is done or if you are advised to quarantine," officials said in the release.