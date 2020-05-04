The Buchanan County Courthouse is set to open Monday, May 11, despite the county failing to meet a White House benchmark for when localities should open up.

While the physical courthouse building will be open, the Missouri Supreme Court has extended its closure of many in-person court hearings to Friday, May 15.

"I don't know, I mean we're trying to look at what the state is doing, we're trying to look at where we're at from a county standpoint," Lee Sawyer, the Buchanan County presiding commissioner, said. "We'll be very careful and cautious in our reopening, but it seems like it's the time to do it."

Those who enter the courthouse have their temperature taken, something that likely will continue further into May, according to Buchanan County Western District Commissioner Ron Hook.

"We've been handing out masks to people who don't have them," Hook said. "We ask them to use it while they're here."

A News-Press NOW reporter who visited the courthouse on Monday saw many employees not wearing masks, including sheriff's deputies, and observed a line of people waiting for service outside in a line near one of the courthouse entrances.

One courtroom did have a sign requiring those who attend now rare in-person court proceedings wear a mask and practice social distancing.

President Donald Trump's plan for "Opening Up America Again" calls for regions to have a "downward trajectory of documented cases within a 14-day period" or "Downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests within a 14-day period."

According to St. Joseph Health Department data, Buchanan County has experienced an increase in COVID-19 cases over the past week, and thus cannot achieve the White House criteria.

"We actually had to turn somebody away last week (from the courthouse)," Sawyer said, citing that person's temperature. He added that having to turn people away hasn't been prevalent.

Even though the commissioners are opening back up the courthouse building, Sawyer said individual officeholders can choose how rapidly their employees return to the premises.

"Some offices might come back slower than others, but for the most part on the 11th we'll have pretty much a full staff," he said.