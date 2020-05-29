A County program to provide pandemic relief funds could start taking applications next week and will focus on helping small businesses.

Earlier this month, Buchanan County was informed that they had received over $10 million through the CARES Act to help with local coronavirus expenses.

After some time of working with the State to determine how the money is to be used, it was decided that applications will be accepted and reviewed based on certain criteria.

Presiding County Commissioner Lee Sawyer said there are two ways the money can be used, including reimbursement grants for purchasing personal protective equipment and other expenses toward keeping the community safe.

“Really there’s going to be two different applications,” Sawyer said. “One will be a reimbursement to businesses and organizations, like governmental organizations, for buying PPE.”

He said things like masks and gloves used by emergency workers would qualify for some funds, as would a restructuring at the jail to be able to quarantine people when needed.

A separate application will be for relief funds for local businesses who have lost revenue due to being force to close.

“There’s another piece that will be grants for small business,” Sawyer said. “We can put together these grants to help them get back on their feet.”

Eastern District Commissioner Scott Turnham said it was important to the Commission that a good amount of the funds went to local businesses.

“It’s just really a stimulus package for the small businesses, is kind of the way we’re looking at it, to help them get the local economy back up and going,” Burnham said. “That’s why we’re earmarking a large percentage of this money to go back to the small businesses.”

Sawyer said businesses with two to 40 employees will qualify for grants up to $5,000 to help with lost revenue.

Governmental agencies cannot use the money for lost revenue, but the County has been in talks with the City of St. Joseph to use some of the money to increase contact tracing efforts and enforcement of quarantine for those who are exposed.

The funds are to be used by Dec. 30 of this year and additional rounds of applications could be done if not all of the money is needed.

Some details are still being worked out, but the applications and information on how to apply are expected to be ready on the Buchanan County website, co.buchanan.mo.us, on Monday.