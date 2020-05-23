Money given to Buchanan County is not being distributed yet, but could help local businesses and could assist the City of St. Joseph with contact tracing efforts.

Early this month, the County was notified that they would be receiving $10.2 million in pandemic relief funds through the State Treasurer’s office via the CARES Act.

Presiding County Commissioner Lee Sawyer said the funds are not being distributed yet as the County continues to research how the money should and could be used, but an application process in the future that could allow businesses to apply to be reimbursed for COVID related expenses may be coming.

Sawyer said the Commission has been in talks with other county leaders in Missouri as well as state officials, including the State Treasurer who may soon get a conference call going between commissioners and the federal government.

“He did send me some information. We’ve looked at some draft applications that some other counties have put together,” Sawyer said. “We’re not quite there, but we’re getting really close and we want to make sure that we do everything right.”

Sawyer said the funds likely could be used for county and city agencies as well, and could help the City of St. Joseph to increase contact tracing and virus tracking.

Sawyer said he spoke with Mayor Bill McMurray about the possibility of using funds to start allowing the Health Department to make followup calls to those who have been contacted to be told that they have been around someone who has tested positive.

“I talked to him and I think it’s very appropriate,” Sawyer said. “I think it’s very consistent with what we’re seeing that is a possible use of the money, for sure.”

Those calls could help ensure that people who may have been in contact with an active case are following the rules and staying home.

Sawyer said he is not sure yet when the County will begin taking applications, and he said many counties across the state still have questions about how the money can best be used.

“Everybody is still, across the state, trying to interpret the right way to make sure that we use the money appropriately and get the biggest bang for the dollars,” Sawyer said.