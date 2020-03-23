The Clinton County Health Department confirmed Monday that the region's first "presumptive positive" COVID-19 case is now confirmed.

Blair Shock, the county's public health administrator, told News-Press NOW that the first patient, a man between 40 and 50, is doing well in self-isolation at home.

The case was first announced Sunday night.

He said the health department has notified "several" people who were in "close contact" with the man.

Shock added the origin of the case cannot be tracked, and therefore it's considered "community spread."

The health department is not naming which smaller community the man is from, as it would violate privacy laws, Shock said.

He also declined to specify which hospital the man was tested at, though a Mosaic Life Care spokesperson previously told News-Press NOW that no COVID-19 positives had been found in testing at that hospital.

The Cameron Regional Hospital is the only hospital testing in Clinton County.

Shock said the hospital isn't conducting "drive-through testing" where anyone who wants a test can get one.

Instead, the hospital is conducting "drive-up" testing where patrons must still get approval from their care provider. The tests are conducted in tents near the entrance to the hospital so that patients who don't need hospitalization don't have to enter the ER.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is expected to release new state-wide numbers at 2 p.m. There are currently no other confirmed COVID-19 cases in Northwest Missouri.

This story is developing, check back for further updates from News-Press NOW.