The Clinton County Health Department confirmed Monday that the region's first "presumptive positive" COVID-19 case is now confirmed.

Blair Shock, the county's public health administrator, told News-Press NOW that the first patient, a man between 40 and 50, is doing well in self-isolation at home.

The case was first announced Sunday night.

He said the health department has notified "several" people who were in "close contact" with the man.

Shock added the origin of the case cannot be tracked, and therefore it's considered "community spread."

The health department is not naming which smaller community the man is from, as it would violate privacy laws, Shock said.

"Since we live in a number of small communities, identifying any one town could compromise the identity of the patient which we can't do," Shock said. "The community where this person lives isn't really germane to the discussion. It's in every community, we just simply haven't detected it yet."

He also declined to specify which hospital the man was tested at, though a Mosaic Life Care spokesperson previously told News-Press NOW that no COVID-19 positives had been found in testing at that hospital.

The Cameron Regional Hospital is the only hospital testing in Clinton County.

Shock said the hospital isn't conducting "drive-through testing" where anyone who wants a test can get one.

Instead, the hospital is conducting "drive-up" testing where patrons must still get approval from their care provider. The tests are conducted in tents near the entrance to the hospital so that patients who don't need hospitalization don't have to enter the ER.

In St. Joseph, Mosaic Life Care Hospital announced it has now tested 49 people to date, seven more since Sunday evening. None of those tests came back positive, though 10 are still pending. A spokesperson for the hospital said testing numbers will only be released once per day starting Tuesday.

The St. Joseph Health Department announced it would be conducting all services throughout its building by appointment only beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. In a news release, the department said it would contact patients who have scheduled appointments. Those with questions for the health department are urged to call 816-271-4636, while those with questions for the social welfare board should call 816-233-5188.

Monday afternoon, the Platte County Health Department announced a second confirmed case of COVID-19 in Northwest Missouri. The department did not say which city the individual resides in, nor did it give a gender or age. The person's condition is unknown.

Also on Monday afternoon, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services released a statewide update on COVID-19 cases.

From Sunday night to Monday afternoon, cases rose by about 73 percent, from 106-183.