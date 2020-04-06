Certain liquor license and food retail fees will be waived for businesses in St. Joseph as a way to provide relief to citizens during the COVID-19 crisis.

In a virtual meeting on Monday, held using a video conferencing software, the City Council approved an emergency ordinance that will authorize the waiver of some liquor license fees and food service permit fees:

Amusement place license ($300 fee)

Retail 5% beer and light wine by the drink dealer ($75 fee)

Retail 5% beer by the drink dealer ($75 fee)

Retail liquor by the drink dealer ($450 fee)

Retail sale of liquor and beer by the drink license ($300 fee)

Sunday by drink license ($300 fee)

Restaurants ($100 to $300 fee)

Bakery ($100 fee)

Bar ($100 fee)

Bar/Restaurant ($100 to $300 fee)

Councilmember Brian Myers, who sponsored the ordinance, said it will be a way to keep some businesses running while they are forced to be closed during the current shelter-in-place order.

"We don't know how long certain businesses are going to have to keep their doors shuttered and with at least seven weeks of zero revenue coming into bars and most restaurants, having to pay a large amount for a city license fee is cost prohibitive for a lot of these businesses," Myers said.

Myers, who owns The Tiger's Den bar, said he will still be paying the $550 he always pays for those fees, in order to avoid a conflict of interest.

Councilmembers Gary Roach and Russell Moore voted against the item. Roach was concerned that it would be lost revenue for little gain, because they could reopen at any time and the city budget is already under strain.

Moore said waiving the fees for the entire fiscal year would be too much of a loss, and he asked to compromise by waiving a percentage of each business owner's fee total.

A call to postpone the vote for two weeks was made, but that motion failed.

City Manager Bruce Woody said the city is estimating losses of around $80,000 due to the ordinance, but it could be the lesser of two evils.

"It certainly is an investment in our businesses in hoping that they will have a slightly better chance in recovering and coming back, and that I am encouraged by," Woody said. "The balance on the other side is the general concern about the loss of sales tax."

He said the city is anticipating a 20% to 30% dip in sales tax, even for this fiscal year that ends on June 30, due to businesses being closed for social distancing. He said sales tax was up about 4% prior to the crisis, but it will still lead to major losses.

Myers said he hopes this relief effort will help to keep businesses afloat so that sales tax can continue to be collected from them later, and the owners and employees still can have income to spend on local goods.

Woody said he is making cuts in the budget for next year to make up for the losses. He is leaving the city for a new job in Florida near the end of the month, but promised the council he would finish the budget before going, which has led to earlier-than-usual budget sessions being scheduled to begin next week.

The council voted Monday night to appoint Police Chief Chris Connally as interim city manager beginning on April 24, Woody's last day.

In two weeks, the council will vote on another item of relief that could authorize the city to grant forbearance requests for CDBG loans.