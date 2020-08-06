A plan to do away with the majority of traffic signals in Downtown St. Joseph could see approval after City Council comments this week.

During a work session Thursday, a presentation was given by Public Works to detail a plan that would replace almost all of the Downtown signals with two-way, three-way or four-way stops.

Director of Public Works Andy Clements told the council that a study performed by Snyder & Associates found that traffic does not warrant signals for most intersections. He said the lights are currently a hindrance for drivers and an expensive burden for the city.

During the meeting, he said the signals were installed in the 1960s and 1970s, when the majority of the city's shopping took place Downtown and there weren't highways that diverted traffic around the area.

"That is really not a good thing to have your method of traffic control that was designed for a downtown area literally being the same 50 years later when the downtown is completely different," Clements told the Council.

The majority of council members viewing via Zoom felt that the change would be good for the city, though there were some concerns.

Councilmember P.J. Kovac suggested that there be effective ways to go each direction through Downtown, and does not want to see too many four-way stops that could cause congestion. Clements said the study only suggests four-ways at the busiest intersections, and there is planned flow for every direction.

There also was talk about how the change could affect response times for police, fire and EMS crews that have to go through the Downtown district.

Police Chief Chris Connally, who also is the interim city manager, said he has looked at the study and believes it would be beneficial for everyone driving in the area, including emergency services.

"It sounds like it'll work well for everybody, make it a little easier for all of us to move Downtown," Connally said. "I like what was said about emergency services. Those lights take up time, (they cause ) a little more time to get places. I think it'll be helpful.

Mayor Bill McMurray said he would be happy to vote for the change if it is what the professionals believe is best, but he invites the public to get involved.

"I'm no traffic engineer, so I'll trust the experts," McMurray told News-Press NOW. "This is their recommendation and they're going to put an ordinance before the council ... probably in a couple of meetings. Come on down and voice your opinion about it."

The St. Joseph Traffic Commission saw several drafts of the study done by Snyder and voted to recommend approving the plan in March of this year.

Clements said the plan would be done slowly, in steps, in order to get the public used to the changes. Some lights would be set to blink either yellow or red while others will be covered, intersection by intersection, in order to ease into the change.

COVID-19 UPDATE

The work session on Thursday where the traffic signal changes were discussed also was a weekly update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Data from the City of St. Joseph Health Department and Professor Gary Clapp of Missouri Western State University both show seven-day average figures that suggest a decline in local cases. McMurray said graphs suggesting that daily numbers and hospitalizations have been staying flat or slightly going down mean no changes will be made to the current emergency order, which only requires that masks be worn inside retail stores of 10,000 square feet or more.

That order is set to expire next month and will continue to be reviewed weekly.