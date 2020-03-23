At an unattended meeting Monday night, the St. Joseph City Council voted to stop unethical profiteering as the coronavirus outbreak continues.

An emergency item to make price gouging illegal at the municipal level was unanimously approved by all six members in attendance.

The item was brought up during a work session by Councilmember Marty Novak, who said he saw an opportunity for wrongdoing to take place during this difficult time.

“There’s a lot of profiteering and price gouging opportunities in a situation like this,” Novak said after the vote Monday. “Although there are state mandates on that... we thought it would be appropriate to do something on the municipal level.”

He said the measure is preventative, although he has had calls of concern from people who said they have seen people purchasing necessities in bulk and selling those items for a profit online.

“You can’t go out and buy something for two bucks and turn around and try and sell it for $30,” Novak said. “We’ve seen shortages in a lot of the supermarkets and so forth, and people just are concerned that there might be some kind of price gouging. So this basically sends a message to the public that, on a municipal level, this won’t be tolerated.”

The ordinance prohibits those “in connection with the advertisement or sale of merchandise” from taking advantage of a person’s physical or mental impairment or hardship cause by “extreme temporary conditions” by charging a price above market.

It also prevents charging an excessive price for any necessity within a disaster area or knowingly charging over market value to consumers in a disaster area.

Monday’s meeting took place in a Council Chamber that may seem unrecognizable to those who frequent council sessions. City staff, normally in full attendance of directors and managers, was limited to only the city manager, city attorney and director of the Health Department.

Council members were spread out away from their usual seats in order to maintain social distancing standards and a COVID-19 call center occupied the back of the chamber and continued to take calls from residents during the meeting.

The public was not allowed to attend and, instead, were invited to watch the meeting online or on television, or to sit in the first floor lobby of City Hall in spaced out seats (measured to be at least 6 feet apart) where they could watch the meeting take place live on two screens.

City Hall continues to be closed to the public for the time being. Those with questions about COVID-19, coronavirus or the city’s current guidelines for reducing the spread of disease can call the call center at 816-271-4613.