Money to be used for small business loans and public service agencies soon will be made available through a Department of Housing and Urban Development grant.

In April, it was announced that $936,740 in CDBG money through the CARES Act had been received by the city of St. Joseph and would be distributed based on community input and federal rules.

During Monday night’s council meeting, Director of Planning & Development Clint Thompson told the City Council that the public comment period had ended and a proposal on the use of the funds was ready to be voted on.

“it was determined through that process that the greatest amount of need related to COVID in St. Joseph revolved around two primary items of concern,” Thompson said. “One is the closure of businesses in St. Joseph related to COVID and (the other is) the public service component, identifying how we help those in need.”

The majority of the funds, $536,740, will be allocated for use as the need arises as dictated by the Community Development Department. This could include building improvements and technical assistance in planning.

“They are asking communities receiving these funds not to appropriate all the funds at one time, but to identify a current need,” Thompson said. “If that need persists, we reprogram additional money that’s available, or if there is a new need that we’re currently not aware of, we direct those remaining resources to that need.”

A $250,000 portion will be used for small business loans for businesses with 20 employees or less who qualify. Those businesses must provide proof that all other funding options have been exhausted.

Thompson said that if a business has 10 or fewer employees, they can apply for up to $5,000. Those with 11 to 20 employees can apply for up to $10,000.

The city will use $150,000 of the funds for public service groups affected by the pandemic.

“We’ll reach out to those agencies as well and make them aware of the available funds,” Thompson said.

Agencies that apply for more than $25,000 will have to go through a City Council vote.

The city also is planning to use $195,116 in existing HOME funds for tenant-based rental assistance.

To apply for these funds, contact the Planning & Community Development Department at 816-271-4827.