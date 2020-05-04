A CARES Act grant aimed at keeping city buses moving has been accepted by St. Joseph and could help recover losses brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The City Council approved by emergency ordinance the execution of a $4.4 million grant through the Federal transit Administration on Monday night. Public Works Director Andy Clements said that these funds could help make up for lost revenue, at least for awhile.

He said the federal government intends for the funds to help get cities through around six months, and while every city's economy is different, that could be the case here.

"I would say in an average year, that will plug the gap for about six months here in St. Joe," Clements said. "I think it was a good model coming out of D.C. and applying it here. That'll give a good six-month window."

He said the funds act as a reimbursement grant and can cover financial losses from any source.

"The idea with the stimulus money that's come our way is that they're making that available to plug in for lost revenues," Clements said. "So, that is lost ridership, lost advertising sales. Probably the biggest area for us is going to be lost local (tax) revenue."

Last month, budget talks revealed that the city is preparing for a 30% hit in revenue, largely due to a loss of income taxes as businesses were forced to close and the public held off on shopping. Transit sees its largest local source of income from locally generated taxes, including income and utility taxes.

"All reports are that those are really going down severely," Clements said. "So, these funds are going to be able to be used to plug those gaps and, hopefully, by the time those funds run out, sales and revenue sources will start going up and the economy will be doing better."

St. Joseph Transit told News-Press NOW last month that ridership had seen a decline of about 60% before steadying out with those who need to ride the bus no matter what. The system also is spending more on cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment in order to keep riders and drivers from coming into contact with COVID-19.

Clements said funds from the new grant could be available in the next two weeks.