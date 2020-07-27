Three major community organizations announced a community-wide COVID-19 antibody testing program.

In a press conference Monday morning, Mosaic Life Care, St Joseph Chamber of Commcrce and Community Alliance announced a community-wide antibody testing program.

The testing will start next week, according to officials. Those wishing to be tested bust be a Buchanan County resident or work in the county. Signing up for testing will take place online.

In related news, Mosaic said it has six people at the hospital with COVID-19, but none of them are in intensive care.

