St. Joseph Community COVID-19 testing will test 400 people regardless of symptoms. Events like this are part of the continued expansion of testing.

There are still sign-ups available for the testing through the link: https://dcphdo02redcap.azurewebsites.net/redcap/surveys/?fbclid=IwAR0IZT0tRAjfLcf6G308TXPZ3Xo2FvwR8nYl5U7qPFz7LlkrxYKl9lbZbkM . There will also be drive-up registration available during the event, which lasts between 2 to 7 p.m.

Northwest Health Services is helping the health department run the testing and have three different mobile testing teams they are able to employ.

Northwest Health Services Interim Chief Executive Officer Rodney Hummer said he believes these test will continue to take place at a higher frequency.

"The way you stay ahead of the wave is to test, and that's been displayed here locally. If you could test to find out what the positives are and respond quickly to make sure they're staying at home, they're not spreading the virus and that's how you control the spread," Hummer said.

Hummer said he has seen good turnout at community testing events in the past and believes it is important for people to get tested if they have any suspicion at all.

"I think (getting tested is) becoming more socially acceptable, which is great because that helps us get out ahead of it. People are willing to get tested, because wouldn't you want to know if you're a carrier for the virus?" Hummer said

While there was concern a couple months ago regarding the number of tests available, Hummer said that is not the case anymore as it is becoming much easier to get tested for the virus as supplies are high.

Hummer said the rapid test through the Abbott testing machine is becoming more widespread as well. He said the antibody testing has not been made widely available yet due to accuracy concerns.