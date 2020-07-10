On Wednesday many people could be seen wearing masks around town when they were entering larger businesses. Right now, it is not required. But, on Monday July 13, it will be.

Thursday night, Mayor Bill McMurray passed a mask requirement for retail stores that are 10,000 square feet or larger. One resident, Briana Nagle left the house with her mask on today. She said it's something she doesn't forget.

"I don't think it's a big thing, it's not a big thing to me. I mean it is but its not, I just live a normal daily life I just wear this every day," Nagle said.

Nagle said it's important to keep people in the community safe like children, older adults, and pregnant women. She said there can be discomfort from wearing a mask but is wearing her mask for more than just herself.

"It can get kind of annoying at times but it is to help our community with the coronavirus. I don't come out a lot so I just wear it when I do go into places to keep myself and my son safe," she said.

Stay-at-home orders and all other restrictions in the St. Joseph were lifted June 15, and any rules or safety precautions were left up to individual businesses. Nagle said she doesn't want a lot of restrictions in the city but said this is one safety measure that she thinks is important to follow.

"I hope everybody stays safe out there and keeps their distance and keeps following the rules. God bless them," she said.

There has been a large debate in the community on required masks. Representatives of both perspectives gave their opinion to City Hall virtually Thursday night. This requirement is considered a "compromise" order to a city-wide requirement.

The mask requirement for retail stores 10,000 square feet or larger goes into effect Monday, July 13.