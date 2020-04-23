The parking lot at Sam's Club was full of cars and trucks Thursday, and the store was filled with shoppers.

By noon, a Second Harvest van was already filled with nonperishable items from their "Fill the Van" food drive. Another van had to be put into service.

Second Harvest partnered with the Sam’s Club to collect donations through the food drive program. The donations go to directly assist individuals in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Andrew Foster, Second Harvest food Bank volunteer coordinator.

The drive ran all day Thursday.

“As you can surmise, we've seen a huge increase in demand for services,” Foster said. “Many in our community are struggling with food insufficiency and are hungry right now.”

Second Harvest serves more than 9,700 seniors, children and working poor families each week in our area with food assistance.

Nearly 65% of the households Second Harvest serves has at least one working adult. However 30% of their members are children, and 20% are seniors.

“The partnerships we have with our local grocers help families in need, Foster said. “We're very pleased with the turnout.”