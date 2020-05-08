ATCHISON, Kan. — The online education programs implemented by schools and colleges across the region as COVID-19 prohibits normal operations are often touted as the next best thing, or even equivalent to, in-person course delivery. Not the case with Benedictine College.

The campus of Atchison, Kansas, under the leadership of President Stephen D. Minnis, maintains online education in the best form it can. But Minnis doesn’t have much good to say about the whole concept. In his view, online education — which essentially didn’t exist, for undergraduates, before this year at Benedictine — is explicitly not what brought Ravens to Atchison.

Indeed, Minnis said on Thursday, it harms their educational experience. Benedictine values, more than anything, its ability to maintain a tight-knit campus community of faith, academic and athletic excellence, and so long as COVID-19 interferes with that, the college can’t really meet its goals.

“We think any time that you’re taking young people away from the classroom and putting them at home, in front of a screen, it hurts their education,” Minnis said. “It hurts America. We want to get moving again. And so that’s why we’re ready to open up.”

On the other side of the river, Northwest Missouri State University and Missouri Western State University are laying the groundwork for what is hoped to be a mostly restored, normal fall semester. A spokesperson for Northwest said on Thursday that the overseeing Board of Regents will follow up on Friday on a preliminary plan announced last week to come back for the fall.

Dr. John Jasinski, Northwest university president, said in a news release that Bearcats should be prepared to come back, but not to an environment that will be the same as what they knew before spring break, the last days of normal sessions before COVID-19 hit.

“We don’t yet know all of the realities we may need to confront, but our teams are working diligently to protect student success and our people as we navigate this new normal,” Jasinski said, as quoted in the news release.

In a communication to staff and faculty, which Missouri Western released to the media on Thursday, University President Matt Wilson said preparations for a normal fall semester will go forward, but contingencies will be in place to “pivot” away from that process if conditions with the pandemic change.

As things stand, Wilson expressed faith in the online education program, which relies on Instructure, a Salt Lake City, technology company. Through its mainline learning management software, Canvas, Instructure provides online education support services to just under a third of all U.S. higher education campuses, according to the corporate research firm Client Stat of Bethesda, Maryland.

“Factors beyond our control may alter (our) plans,” Wilson said in the communication. “Because COVID-19 impacts everyone differently, we may need to implement new policies and practices in line with guidance from local, state and federal authorities. We will continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation.”

Minnis emphasized repeatedly that such changes, while conceivable for Benedictine, will be avoided if at all possible.

“(The fall semester) is a great experience for our students,” he said. “To deny them this experience would really, really harm them personally, and also the college as well.”