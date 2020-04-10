College students not included in economic payment

As the pandemic leaves many without an income, the biggest thing everyone wants to know is when they’ll receive their economic payment.

Automatic payments are set to start going out next week for those who are eligible and filed tax returns for either 2019 or 2018 and chose direct deposit.

Some, however will be excluded from getting the payment, including those who are claimed as dependents.

“If they are dependent on somebody else’s return, and they’re over 16, there’s not going to be any stimulus payment for that person,” Jackie Watts, owner of Jackie Watts Tax EA and Accounting, said.

That is subject to change with a bill that has been introduced to include that age group but has not been passed at this time.

“Also, if the parent’s income is over that threshold amount, even if they do have dependents that are 16 or younger, they still may not get the $500 that most people are going to get for their qualified children,” Watts said.

Watts cautions on filing requirements for college students who are still dependent on their parents to not claim themselves.

“You’ve got a student and maybe they made $2,000, $3,000, $4,000 and so they’re claiming they’re not a dependent. Well, the IRS, if they looked into it would be smart enough to know well, the health insurance is paid by the parents. The parents are probably paying their car payments or their car insurance, helping with college expenses. So, that’s something I would caution people against doing,” Watts said.

According to the IRS website, those qualify as a nonfiler with dependent children under 17 also can claim the $500 payment per child.

“As of today, there is a portal set up for those people to go to. All they need to do is Google this, which is ‘nonfilers enter payment info here.’ That will bring up a web page where they can click and enter their name, Social Security number, and bank information. So, that will get those people registered for the stimulus payment,” Watts said.

For the most current information and resources for the economic payment, visit irs.gov.