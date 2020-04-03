Highland Community College has unequivocally denied all racial discrimination claims against it, and officials have pledged to fight a legal battle to clear the school's name.

"Highland Community College did not engage in any racial discrimination," the college said in a statement. "To the contrary, Highland Community College is an equal employment opportunity institution and does not discriminate on the basis of race, gender or any other protected category."

Three former students and one current player for the Highland Scotties women's basketball team sued the college on March 20 with the backing of the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas. The plaintiffs, like the majority of Highland student athletes, are all black on a campus with a student body that is more than 85% white.

The plaintiffs allege being mistreated by campus leaders and security officers. In addition to the college, the lawsuit names Dr. Bryan Dorrel, Highland athletics director, as well as Dr. Eric Ingmire, Highland vice president for student services, as part of its case that the "systemic" discrimination happened with the knowledge and cooperation of such senior administrators.

One goal of these efforts, the lawsuit alleges, was to lower the population of black student athletes, mostly from out of state, who have become much more prevalent since the Kansas Jayhawk Community College conference made changes in 2016 that loosened regulation of out-of-state student-athlete recruitment at the junior college level.

In its statement, the college said it is "proud of its diversity," and cites the efforts by its roughly 300 faculty to "enrich (student) lives both inside and outside the classroom."

"Highland Community College, Dr. Dorrel and Dr. Ingmire will aggressively defend (against) the allegations by these students," the college said in its statement. "Every dispute has two sides. This lawsuit is no different. Once the college, Dr. Dorrel and Dr. Ingmire's conduct is thoroughly vetted through litigation, everyone will appreciate that this institution and its leadership group would never tolerate an environment that operates on the basis of exclusion."

The college has not granted an interview about the claims made against it, and while it has previously released a number of statements denying all wrongdoing, it has been silent on the matter since March 20. The college provided its most recent statement to The Kansas Chief, a newspaper which, like the college, is based in Doniphan County, Kansas.

For its part, on Friday the ACLU offered no additional comment on the latest development in the case; News-Press NOW previously spoke with Hutchinson, Kansas, attorney Lauren Bonds about her involvement. In addition to the ACLU's initiative, the NAACP of Kansas launched its own investigation of the college, but the group has not said anything about it since February.

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas.