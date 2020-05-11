Many people know that losing someone close can be extremely painful. Closure is what families look for from a visitation and funeral service.

The coronavirus has affected the ways families are able to celebrate the life of their loved ones. With social distancing orders and 10-person maximum limits, it can add more mixed emotions on top of an already difficult time.

In St. Joseph, local funeral homes have had to adapt to the change in the times with new rules in place to help honor the deceased but keep people safe.

“There are a couple of ways we are doing this,” Todd Meierhoffer, of Meierhoffer Funeral Home and Crematory, said. “Our main entrance where we have sliding doors, people will enter that way. Then we have another set of doors at either end of the building that we are utilizing as exits.”

Meierhoffer Funeral Home and Crematory had its first open to the public service on May 4. For precautions, it also has yellow tape down on its floors to signify safe social distancing. Meierhoffer said that their building is big enough to allow people to be spaced out appropriately for precaution.

Heaton-Bowman-Smith Funeral Home has had to deal with these tough times as well for the families. No public visitations have been allowed because of state law and it is continuing with that procedure until further notice. Instead it has found other ways for family and friends to pay their respects.

“We had to limit the number of people in the room by state mandate,” Mike Walter, the funeral director and operations manager of Heaton-Bowman-Smith said. “People would just come in at their leisure instead. They could view the body and pay their respects and they had the option of signing the guest registry book like they would anyway.”

Both funeral homes mentioned that a number of families planned to have funeral services at a later date. In the meantime, one option that is usually just meant for close friends and family is becoming an alternative.

“Families have chosen to primarily do a grave site service. I had one last week where there were 40-some people that attended but they all kept a distance,” Walter said. “In virtually every case they were so cognizant of the pandemic that they know this is what they have to do. The families that we have dealt with have been fantastic.”

The funeral homes also recognized that funerals being a tough time as is, there were some important things to be taken away from this new normal.

“It has been remarkable,” Meierhoffer said. “It has done two things, it has made the family more aware of how important it is to share that laugh and cry with the public and it has made the public much more aware to pay their respects to the family members.”

Both homes said that they are willing to do anything they can to help the family feel the safest they can while they celebrate their loved one.