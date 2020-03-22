The Clinton County Health Department announced Sunday night that a 40- to 50-year-old man has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.

The man is experiencing a mild illness and is recovering at home under self isolation. The health department said its staff is working with regional, state and federal partners in response to the presumptive positive case.

The health department announced on its Facebook page that its staff was notified of the test by a health-care provider.

The post said the presumptive positive case shows that the illness is likely now in Northwest Missouri.

A presumptive positive result means a patient has tested positive at a local public health facility, but results remain pending at a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lab.

A Mosaic Life Care spokesperson said the Clinton County resident was not among those who have been tested at the St. Joseph hospital.

As of Sunday night, 106 people have tested positive for the virus in Missouri, and three have died from the illness.