Everyone appears more focused on cleanliness with the fears of coronavirus, especially as cities began to open.

Local in-home cleaning services have tried to hold their own when it comes to keeping businesses running and employees on the payroll.

Tyler Seever, owner and operator of K.O. Cleaning Solutions, cleans carpets in town. He said that business has been lacking during the past couple of months.

“It has slowed down somewhat due to the scare of customers not wanting (us) to come into their houses because of the stay-at-home order,” Seever said. “Money flow is bad because you can usually afford a $99 cleaning, but people are focusing their money on more important things like groceries, which I understand.”

One of the benefits of getting carpets cleaned during this time is that companies can use products that can kill all types of viruses, including COVID-19. Seever said he has noticed different customers wanting their carpets cleaned during stay-at-home orders due to the positive effects.

K.O. Solutions has been able to keep staff on board and busy because the company is in charge of cleaning carpets at several apartment complexes.

Merry Maids of St. Joseph gave the option to employees to work or stay at home due to fears of illness. Most employees decided the risk was not worth the reward.

“I would say 90% of my staff thought it was too risky. We have had to hire some new staff to take their place for now,” Chelsea Fee, office manager for Merry Maids of St. Joseph, said. “So it did give us a really high impact with our staff.”

And the workers’ jobs will still be there if they chose to not work during this time.

“Yeah we are definitely going to give them their jobs back. It is not harming them whatsoever. I understand why they don’t feel comfortable coming back at this moment,” Fee said.

Both companies have taken their own precautions when entering customers’ homes for the safety of themselves and the homeowner. Booties for shoes are being worn and disinfecting equipment between different houses is a requirement.

The cleaning services also said that they expect business to return to normal once restrictions are lifted.