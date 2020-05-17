COVID-19 has taken the world we’ve always known and turned it upside down, but the Class of 2020 isn’t letting the virus stop them from celebrating the end of their high school careers.

May 17 was the day where the seniors at Central, Lafayette and Benton would have walked across the stage in front of their family and friends, but with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention social distancing guidelines, their graduation was canceled. Instead of letting the news of the cancellation bring them down, the schools and the seniors found a different way to celebrate.

The new solution was to hold virtual ceremonies on May 17 and as well as Senior Parades. The ceremonies were prerecorded and took place like a normal ceremony. The class was announced with their honors and different speeches were recorded as well. The ceremonies went live on News-Press NOW and on the schools’ websites.

The Senior Parades allowed the graduating class to ride together with their family and friends to celebrate. The parades took place at a park or at the school. Benton celebrated on May 16, and Lafayette and Central celebrated on May 17. Every parade had a large turnout, with several people along the routes cheering on the graduates.

Benton Principal Dr. Berry Johnson said that he felt bad for all the seniors because they didn’t get to finish their senior year properly.

“I mean, there’s so many things that they worked their whole, really 13 years of public education in order to do, and I really felt bad for those seniors who didn’t get to finish out doing those things,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he knows that there was only so much the schools could do remotely, but he hopes the students enjoyed the new celebrations.

“I’ve had a couple parents say, and we’ve talked about, how when these students look back and tell their kids and grandkids about the COVID 2020 graduation and the way they ended their year, hopefully it’s something that is historical and the only time that that happens,” Johnson said. “I think in some ways it will be a pretty cool thing to look back on years down the road.”

According to Johnson, the parades were well-received. Teachers enjoyed having more time to congratulate students and families enjoyed seeing their kids get recognition.

Ceremonies can be found online at each schools’ website.