In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, St. Joseph is under new orders to limit gatherings, many of the city’s indoor parks facilities have closed.

“We have everything closed right now except for the lobby of the Civic Arena is open for ticket sales and refunds for cancellations and our Administration Office is open,” Director of Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities Chuck Kempf said.

This includes the REC Center, Remington Nature Center, Bode Ice Arena and the Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center. All will be closed until at least April 2 in order to comply with an emergency ordinance that limits groups of people to 10 or less and closes entertainment and recreational facilities in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

However, most city employees at those facilities are not being let go or put on leave at this time. Kempf said he asked his staff to provide him with a list of special projects that could be completed with the buildings closed.

“There’s always cleaning, even now, more so, with the health issue,” Kempf said.

‘They’re working on cleaning the buildings very thoroughly, they’ve got some painting and minor repairs that they’re working on.”

He said staff members at the Nature Center are working on putting up new displays and taking care of the live animals that are still in the building. The ice arena requires constant work to keep it in good shape, according to Kempf.

However, a lot of the seasonal and part-time staff employed at those locations that are closed will not be working for the time being.

While the Civic Arena is closed for events, it will be used to house emergency items coming into St. Joseph.

“It is going to be a kind of warehouse, distribution point for emergency supplies and things,” Kempf said.

He said the health department had requested a location to store supplies that may be needed during the coronavirus.

The Parks Administration office will still be accepting phone calls as people try and plan for future events. All capital and maintenance projects will continue as planned.

Information on the emergency regulations and the city’s coronavirus plan can be found by calling a newly established call center at 816-271-4613. Calls will be answered from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday.