Eleven new positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in St. Joseph in the past 24 hours.

The latest COVID-19 results come as the state ramps up testing amid concerns about an increase in cases at Triumph Foods. The pork-production plant is the second-largest employer in St. Joseph.

A total of 110 Triumph Foods employees were tested in the latter part of the week, according to the city of St. Joseph. Of those tested, Buchanan County recorded 10 positive cases and three more tests are pending.

To date, a total of 57 confirmed cases and three probable cases have been identified in Buchanan County. Of those 60 cases, 38 are male and 22 are female. Not all of those cases are associated with Triumph.

The latest test results came after Triumph Foods confirmed 16 positive COVID-19 cases late last week. The state of Missouri is assisting in an effort to test around 2,800 employees at the facility on Stockyards Expressway.

Updated information indicates further testing on Triumph employees will begin on Monday and run through Friday next week.

Meat-processing facilities in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota have faced outbreaks in recent weeks, with an estimated 25% of U.S. pork processing capacity closed or idled due to concerns about the virus over the past two days.