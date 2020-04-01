The city of St. Joseph said it plans to ramp up enforcement of Mayor Bill McMurray's emergency order.

An email from the city attorney to a St. Joseph resident and McMurray, obtained by News-Press NOW, outlined some of the details.

"I expect that enforcement will be complaint-based and prioritize the more egregious violations," Bryan Carter, the city attorney, said in the email. "Much like police officers enforcing traffic violations, every violator cannot be identified and stopped at once, but a diligent approach can be applied in a way that maximizes effectiveness of enforcement efforts."

Thomas Beavers, an environmental public health specialist with the St. Joseph Health Department, said the department already has spoken with "a few" businesses and issued one "cease-and-desist" letter.

Beavers said members of the public can call the health department COVID-19 hotline at 816-271-4613 to report businesses they think are violating the order. A health department employee will then speak with the business and may ask the business to close. If the business refuses, the health department will issue a cease-and-desist letter, potentially followed by arbitration and a citation.

Businesses who continue to violate the order can be fined up to $500 per day for each day they remain open, Beavers said.

The mayor's order follows guidance from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which issued an advisory opinion on which jobs and businesses are considered "essential."

CISA is an agency under the control of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Changes to the third amended order from previous "shelter-in-place" orders include:

Essential businesses should only conduct business that makes them essential, or activities to maintain the essential duties

Nonessential travel is "strongly discouraged"

"Appropriate actions" may be taken against individuals or businesses who violate the order

Allows certain alcoholic beverages to be purchased and picked up from liquor establishments

St. Joseph Police Department Capt. Jeff Wilson told News-Press NOW that his department's role in enforcement isn't changing. He said officers may remind the public of closures on patrol and advise them not to congregate in groups.

Beavers said the health department doesn't have the ability to cite individuals who break the shelter-in-place order, only businesses.

The state of Missouri, through the Department of Health and Senior Services, does have the authority to issue "quarantine" orders to individuals or groups of people. Violating such an order, which also can be issued by a county health department, is a class A misdemeanor.

Brian Myers, a St. Joseph city council member, said regardless of laws or regulations that stopping the spread of COVID-19 comes down to personal responsibility.

"Don't be a moron, this isn't about you," Myers said. "This is about the people that if you're infected, you might infect, so stop being an idiot and stay home. It's that simple."