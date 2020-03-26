A program to inspect rental properties for free is on hold as city workers stay home during the COVID-19 crisis.

A year ago, the St. Joseph City Council approved a mandatory rental inspection program. It requires that landlords get any vacant properties inspected by July 1 of this year. While private inspections and self-done inspections (in certain circumstances) are allowed, the city agreed to offer free inspections by city workers up until June 30.

However, City Hall has been closed to the public and the majority of the people who work there have been sent home due to the spreading coronavirus.

One of those people, Director of Planning & Community Development Clint Thompson, said the free rental inspections still can be scheduled via phone call, but inspectors are not going to be available until social distancing guidelines are lifted.

“We’re still taking calls for those who want to take advantage of the free inspection by the city, but at this point in time, not being fully staffed during this interim period I can’t guarantee that inspections will be performed immediately,” Thompson said.

He said the program still has an end date of June 30.

“I’m under the assumption that the program will still be in effect. Nothing changes with the timeframe starting July 1,” Thompson said.

Thompson said those who do schedule a free inspection before July 1 will get it, even if it’s after the mandatory deadline.

“Not knowing what that demand will be from now until June 30, if they contact us, we’ll do everything we can to perform the inspection and, if for some reason we cannot have their property inspected by the end of this fiscal year, then we’ll work to perform the inspection still at no charge,” Thompson said.

So far, around 400 units have been inspected by the city.

The social distancing order put in place by Mayor Bill McMurray is scheduled to last until 11:59 p.m. on April 2, but could be extended depending on what is happening with the spread of the coronavirus and cases of COVID-19.