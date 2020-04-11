After complaints of new sign codes being "non-business friendly," the St. Joseph City Council has approved changes to make the code easier for some businesses to comply with.

Last December, after an effort by the city's Planning & Community Development department to increase enforcement of sign codes to keep up the appearance of business districts in the city, a local manager from an auto dealership approached the City Council to complain that the codes were preventing him from effectively advertising. Other dealerships later expressed similar concerns.

Aaron Smith, general manager of America’s Car Mart, had been using permanent balloons on hard poles to draw attention to his lot, but he was told the balloons needed to be taken down as they violated sign codes. He complied, but he hoped to see the rule changed.

On Monday, the City Council approved amendments to the code to dial back on signage restrictions.

The changes removed tethered balloons and pennants from the "prohibited signs" list, and hard balloons, pennants and streamers are now "exempt signs," meaning permits do not have to be obtained to use them.

Councilman Kent O'Dell, who sponsored the item, said the council wants to be sure that signs are kept up and look presentable, but he does not want to oversimplify the code to where it is too restrictive for business owners.

"Some of our codes were pretty common, such as the balloon situation," O'Dell said. "There's nothing wrong with having the (permanent) balloons on a car lot that's having a sale that week, but we can't have a bunch of rubber balloons and stuff bouncing and going across the street and causing any kind of problems."

He said those with specific cases can always feel free to come before the council, as Smith did, and they will try and solve problems.

"The generalization of the past codes kind of left everybody up in arms because they could be translated in any way," O'Dell said.

The new changes also shorten the amount of time that temporary signs can remain up from two weeks to 48 hours, but those signs will no longer require a fee with their permit. Temporary sign permits can now last 60 consecutive days instead of 30.

Director of Planning & Community Development Clint Thompson said the changes show that the city is willing to work with businesses.

"I think it's important that the public realizes that the code is a tool that city staff uses to enforce the policy approved by council," Thompson said. "This example can show that if there is a change needed or an improvement that needs to be made to the code that there is a process to go through."

He said enforcement of the sign codes was relaxed not long after the complaints were heard by the City Council as the city staff awaited further instruction.

"It was expressed to the council back at the first of this year that prior to additional enforcement of temporary signage that we place a moratorium on enforcement until the sign code was modified to make sure that we had a clear direction on council's intent," Thompson said.

O'Dell said there are two sides to enforcement of these codes, and it is important to keep up the appearance of the city while also acknowledging that many business owners take care of their signage.

"The rules and codes are set for a standard but there's always things that you can see and override because, the fact is, people do take care of their stuff, their streamers and signs, so we need to kind of pull both sides of the line on that," O'Dell said.

He said as long as signs are maintained and they do not block visibility of traffic, they should be able to used.