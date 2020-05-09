A local man who is running for St. Joseph School District Board of Education has asked the city to consider pushing an upcoming election back in order to limit coronavirus exposure and save money.

On Monday, Kenneth Reeder approached the City Council during a virtual meeting to ask that they consider the postponement of the June 2 election and that they call the governor’s office or the office of the secretary of state to request the ballot be moved to August.

He said there were two main reasons for making the switch, and the biggest is safety.

“It’s another 60 days where it’s warmer, hotter and we do not put the poll workers and our public in jeopardy of being in these tight spaces two times in a row within 63 days,” Reeder told the council.

He said the second reason is that it could save Buchanan County $45,000 in additional election fees. Reeder would like to see all elections across the state combined with the primary in order to save funds, and does not believe additional ballots will be difficult for voters or poll workers to handle.

Reeder reminded the council that they have an important, yet controversial bond issue on that ballot, which could benefit from more time to advertise.

“Plus , it gives you as a city 63 more days to pass your bond issue, which is going to be a tough climb, no matter what,” he said.

The city will have several Charter changes on the ballot, as well as a question that will ask if the city should issue $20 million in general obligation bonds for local bridge repairs. These items were meant to be on the April ballot, but were postponed to June 2 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reeder said the council may have concerns about the August election requiring more votes for a bond item than the April ballot would have.

According to munibondadvisor.com, August elections in even years require a four-sevenths majority for passage, while a two-thirds majority is required in odd years.

Reeder says he has been in contact with several state officials, who have called the idea “interesting.” However, he does not want to see the issue politicized and hopes officials just take public safety into account.

“I haven’t had one person give a good reason for why not to do it,” Reeder told News-Press NOW.

He said some people have been concerned about the change not being in the Missouri Constitution, but believes the extraordinary circumstances caused by the virus should outweigh that concern.

Mayor Bill McMurray said he is waiting to hear back from Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft to hear his thoughts before making a decision.

During a work session this week, Councilmember Madison Davis said that if Ashcroft feels that the June 2 election is safe and legal, the city should proceed with the vote.