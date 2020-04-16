St. Joseph city leaders gave updates regarding COVID-19 Thursday in a town hall meeting via Facebook Live hosted by the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce and Community Alliance.

Mayor Bill McMurray, Chamber CEO Patt Lilly, Mosaic Life Care CEO Dr. Mark Laney, St. Jospeh School District Superintendent Dr. Doug Van Zyl and Buchanan County Presiding Commissioner Lee Sawyer discussed recent tactics being implemented to deal with the pandemic.

Laney said Buchanan County currently has 26 positive COVID-19 cases, which represents one half of the 1% of total cases in Missouri. Mosaic has tested 799 individuals, which is a 3% positive rate on testing.

"I do expect that we will have a greater capability of doing testing, but I do not believe it will dramatically increase in the near future," Laney said. "We keep getting told that we're going to get more supplies, but that's been going on for a month."

Mosaic still recommends people continue social distancing, vigorous hand washing and wearing masks in public. Laney gives credit to St. Joseph residents for following the restrictions thus far, which he thinks shows in the amount of cases the city has.

"We have been doing all of those things and it would be a mistake for individuals to be overly confident as the warm weather comes to think that everything is OK," Laney said.

Mayor Bill McMurray said the City Council will have a work session Monday to discuss the shelter-in-place order and will most likely be extending it to May 15.

"In my opinion though, as soon as we can loosen some restrictions, we need to do it as long as everyone stays safe and also we help our businesses get back on their feet," McMurray said.

The difficulties businesses are facing are a huge concern for McMurray, but the city has to go off of what the medical professionals recommend, he said.

Sawyer said the Buchanan County Courthouse is closed to the general public, but officials still are taking care of essential needs and have been taking appointments and working to update technology.

"Improving some technology that will enable us to have less face-to-face meetings between the courtrooms, prosecutor's office and the jail, and that's something that we will probably utilize more in the future," Sawyer said.

Officials still are issuing marriage licenses and urge people to call ahead if they're needing them.

Van Zyl said the school district is constantly working to address all concerns students and parents have and said final grades will be sent out the week after May 15. He added seniors in the school district are dealing with a large amount of disappointment and the district is working to create some type of graduation for them.

"Whether students take pictures of themselves, send it in and we do kind of a little bio with a couple questions about each of them and do some type of virtual display," Van Zyl said, "we want to do some type of recognition for students because it is a great honor and privilege, but we're not going to put anyone in harm's way."

Van Zyl said a message is going out to parents regarding when and how students can pick up any belongings left at school.

As a resource for businesses in the community, Lilly said the chamber is receiving a lot of concern, and he said he expects that to grow with delays in financial aid businesses are supposed to receive.

"As we begin to reconsider reopening businesses, it's imperative that we work towards more testing in the community and secure protective equipment," Lilly said.

Laney said he expects St. Joseph to hit its peak of COVID cases in the next few weeks, and soon after that the city can start the reintegration of the business community and incrementally open things up.