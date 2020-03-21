Tuesday, St. Joseph citizens will head indoors, at least for a little more than a week.

Saturday evening, the City of St. Joseph issued a declaration of a local state of emergency and "strongly encouraged" people to remain in their residences and avoid "public places except when necessary to obtain food, supplies and medical treatment."

The declaration goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24, and continues until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

In wake of the declaration, the city said its call center would open on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. That number is 816-271-4613.

Essential businesses are allowed to remain open, and the order explicitly defines them. The full language is as follows: