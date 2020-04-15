The city of St. Joseph has been allocated special funding for the COVID-19 virus response through the Department of Housing and Urban Development and is seeking public input.

Community Development Manager Don DePriest said $936,740 in special community development block grant money, known as CDBG-CV funds, through the CARES Act will be given to the city for various uses related to the pandemic.

"It's going to be for response to the COVID virus issues the city is having," he said. "It's going to be for use to prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus."

Beginning Wednesday, a five-day public comment period has been enacted to give residents and community organizations a chance to tell the city how the virus has affected them in order to determine how the funds could be used.

"I'll be primarily residents and business owners throughout the city who have had an impact from the virus," DePriest said.

Those affected by business closures, reduced hours and other financial struggles can contact Community Development office. Due to social distancing, comments will be accepted only through phone call, email or the city's website, stjoemo.info.

Those who wish to comment can email ddepriest@stjoemo.org or mkgriffin@stjoemo.org, or can call the Community Development division at 271-4831 or 271-4643.

At least 70% of the CARES Act funds must benefit low-moderate income individuals/families.