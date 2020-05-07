Bars and taverns could reopen soon in St. Joseph after a City Council discussion Thursday night.

This week, most businesses were allowed to reopen in St. Joseph with new guidelines for social distancing. A work session Thursday was set to review those guidelines and discuss whether or not restrictions should be retightened or if they could be relaxed further.

Several bar owners who feel that it is unfair that restaurants are allowed to reopen, while bars are not, approached the council to make their case during the virtual session, and the majority of council members seemed to be in favor of allowing them to open up.

No vote was taken, but the City of St. Joseph Health Department and city attorney’s office were tasked with creating new guidelines for bar owners to follow if they are to be allowed to open.

River Bluff Brewing co-owner Edison Derr told the council that he feels his establishment is ready to allow the public back inside due to a carefully thought out social distancing plan.

Derr said their idea involves only allowing one person at a time to approach the bar, seating being spread out, an earlier closing time going into effect and a time limit on how long a party or individual can be inside being enforced. He also said his bar has stocked up on personal protective equipment and sanitizer, which will be placed at each table and around the bar, where costumers will not be allowed to sit.

Mayor Bill McMurray told News-Press NOW that he would be inclined to vote to allow the bars to reopen if the Health Department can come up with an effective plan. He said he wants to use Derr’s suggestions in that plan.

“It just depends on the guidelines that the Health Department and city attorney come up with,” McMurray said. “I really liked the proposal that River Bluff presented. They thought this out very carefully.”

Health Department Director Debra Bradley did not seem to be in favor of allowing bars to reopen due to a continued presence of the virus in St. Joseph.

She said she would not state her opinion, but hopes strict distancing measures are followed effectively.

At time of writing, there are more than 400 cases of COVID-19 locally and 10 people are being treated for the disease at Mosaic Life Care. Of those 10, three are in the ICU, two of which are on ventilators.

McMurray said the actual number of new cases may have already peaked in St. Joseph with the discovery of many cases at Triumph Foods. He said the daily rise is back down.

“The actual rise in case numbers is going down. So that’s encouraging,” McMurray said.

McMurray said he is more interested in watching the number of cases admitted to the hospital, which could lead to a new lockdown if they see a heavy increase.

“We do need to watch the hospitalizations number and, if that thing spikes precipitously, then we’re going to have to make a few more restrictions into this order,” McMurray said. “We absolutely have to be responsible if we have a big spike.”

Councilmembers Brenda Blessing and Russell Moore were both strictly against allowing bars to reopen. They both expressed that it would be difficult to enforce social distancing rules with intoxicated patrons.

Councilmember Brian Myers, who is a bar owner, said he did not agree with reopening the city this week at all, but sees how it can be considered unfair for bar owners. He said he will not be reopening his bar until at least June 1.

The City Council will review the issue next Wednesday and expects to see a plan from the Health Department by then.

The council also looked at the possibility of restricting recreational sports in the city. A representative from the Pony Express Baseball league said they believe there can be changes made to the layout of players on the field that would allow distancing, but they are not allowing practices until June.

The Parks Department has plans to meet with recreational leagues in St. Joseph and could suggest halting any organized team activities until next month.