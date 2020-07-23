Mayor Bill McMurray and the City Council met virtually for their weekly special COVID-19 meeting Thursday afternoon. Mayor McMurray said hospitalizations and the 10- and 14-day trends for cases are down.

The death of a man in his 80s from COVID-19 was reported Thursday, which brought the total number of deaths to 10 in Buchanan County. McMurray said there has been a recent jump in deaths in the county mainly to elderly individuals.

McMurray and council members were encouraged by the fact that inpatient COVID-19 hospitalizations at Mosaic Life Care were down to six as of Thursday, when they had been above 20 at the highest point.

"it's so unfortunate we've had some elderly people pass away during the month of July," McMurray said. "We've had seven people die in July and elderly for the most part, if not all, and so I mean, that's terrible," McMurray said.

The council decided to see where cases go in the coming weeks and continued to keep the mandate in place of requiring a mask inside retail locations bigger than 10,000 square feet.

The council and McMurray also discussed events that were wanting event permits later this summer, such as a carnival and Parties on the Parkway.

All council members agreed that outdoor events should continue for now while the city continues to watch the cases. Council Member Brian Meyers asked for advice from City of St. Joseph Health Department Director Debra Bradley, who said risk was still there at outdoor events, although it was less.

All council members agreed with moving forward with these public events, and Council Member Marty Novak alluded to the social distancing measures that were taken at the carnival this past month, while councilman P.J. Kovak mentioned the decrease in hospitalizations.

"I've always said it's a three-legged stool -- it's the metrics, it's the medical opinion, and it's the economics, And so we don't want to deprive people of being able to get out and do things if they can do it safely with the proper distancing and other risk management and the medical opinion at this point," McMurray said.

St. Joseph Area Chamber of Commerce President Patt Lilly assured the council that Parties on the Parkway will take measures to encourage social distancing, such as having multiple beverage areas to avoid lines.

One woman from the public addressed the council, saying she has seen a lack of enforcement from retailers in spaces greater than 10,000 feet.

Meyers addressed the flooding in the South End at the end of the meeting. McMurray responded that the City Council will discuss the logistics of the flooding at the meeting Monday, but the city will be spending around $21,000 from the cellphone tax for dumpsters and other supplies for the cleanup.

"I think it's important to recognize the quick response from the Fire Department, the Streets Department, and all the other entities that were involved," Meyers said.