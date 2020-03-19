Due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, the St. Joseph City Council meeting on Monday, March 23, will be modified to accommodate social distancing.

While the meeting is still open to the public, access to the Council Chamber will be limited. There will be a viewing area in the lobby of City Hall and, if necessary, other locations in the building.

Residents are encouraged to view the meeting from their homes. The meeting, as always, will be broadcast live on cable channel 19 or streamed on the city’s website at stjoemo.org.

Additionally, residents can view the meeting via Facebook live on the city’s page City of St. Joseph, MO Government.

Members of the public who wish to comment during the meeting can provide a statement or question in written form to the City Clerk’s office by 3 p.m. on the day of the City Council meeting.

Those comments will be read publicly during the public comment portion of the City Council meeting or during discussion of the topic addressed. The agenda can be found on the city's website.

Future City Council meetings could be conducted by telephone, video conferencing or other electronic means should it be deemed necessary.