The St. Joseph City Council held a work session Thursday to get a consensus on a potential mask mandate.

Council members discussed reasons for and against enforcing masks and listened to members of the community who either attended via Zoom or were in the City Hall lobby.

"It seems that more of the council is against mandating masks at this point, than are in favor of mandating it," Mayor Bill McMurray said.

The majority of council members decided to look at the number of cases next week and to continue the discussion, "We just want to take another look at the numbers next week, that's the consensus, and also take a look at the order, just specifically how would this work out in practice and thirdly, we had talked about allowing businesses to put tables and chairs out on the sidewalks to spread people outside," McMurray said.

Before the work session, Councilman Brian Myers shared his thoughts on a mask mandate, "This city cannot afford to shut itself down again and go back to shelter-in-place. That has to be the absolute last option that would be exercised because there are businesses that simply would not recover from another shutdown."

The citizens who attended the meeting at City Hall consisted of six people at City Hall and two through Zoom. Some of them were business owners who expressed concern over the mandate and overall wanted clarity of what it would look like.

A couple of bar owners feared that a mandate would hinder the number of customers and become difficult to enforce. Myers a business owner himself -- one of which is a bar, said that even though it is an inconvenience, it is doable.

"I can tell you from firsthand experience after going to Kansas City and going to a restaurant and also a couple of breweries after their mandatory indoor mask requirement was put into place," Myers said. "It's really not that hard to navigate as a customer, I don't think it's going to be difficult to navigate as a business owner."

Myers said three of the council members had felt the city reopened too soon and another member wanted masks to be a requirement when they did reopen.

McMurray said the hope is to not need a mandate, "I would strongly encourage everyone to wear the mask as recommended by the CDC, I mean please do that. I'd much rather have people accept personal responsibility than have to write another ordinance."

The City Council will hold another work session at 4 p.m. next Thursday, July 9 that can be attended through Zoom or going to the City Hall Lobby.