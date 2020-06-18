For the weekly COVID-19 City Council work session Thursday afternoon, most of the conversation was regarding the decline in the rate in daily cases and the flattening of the curve.

St. Joseph Currently has recorded 800 COVID-19 cases, but has had daily positive cases take a downfall.

Mayor Bill McMurray also addressed a decline in hospitalizations at Mosaic Life Care. The total number of hospitalizations currently sits at 10. The peak of hospitalizations at Mosaic Life Care was at 20.

With the reopening of the city and dropping of restrictions Tuesday, McMurray feels the city of St. Joseph has done a good job.

We're really fortunate that the numbers are, are good here," McMurray said. "The way we're going to keep them good is to continue to practice social distancing, wear the mask and do all of the hand sanitizing and washing your hands frequently and avoiding large crowds, just kind of being spaced at a distance."

The council members all agreed to continue weekly COVID-19 work sessions for the next coming weeks and to watch the cases and see how the community reacts to events with bigger crowds now that the restrictions have been lifted.

"We have just reopened but remember, reopen with everyone individually responsible, businesses individually responsible for these risk-management protocols that have kept our numbers down," McMurray said.

McMurray said it was essential to have businesses reopen for the future economy of St. Joseph. McMurray said he has appreciated the work the council has done so far regarding restrictions and handling the pandemic.

"We looked at three things: We looked at the metrics, what are the numbers doing, we solicited the medical opinion, we got the physician leadership at the hospital every single week, we had a conference call, or I did, and conveyed to the council their ideas, And then we also had to look at the economics as one of our council members said, 'We we don't want to kill people and we also don't want to kill our businesses,'" McMurray said.