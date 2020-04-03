A lack of revenue due to closings caused by COVID-19 prevention methods could mean cuts across the board for the St. Joseph budget.

Next week, the City Council will vote on whether or not to appoint Chief of Police Chris Connally to the position of interim city manager as City Manager Bruce Woody prepares to leave St. Joseph for a new job in Florida.

Woody's last day will be April 24, and he has promised to finish the budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 before he leaves.

Mayor Bill McMurray said he understands that Woody has a duty to report to his new job, but the COVID-19 crisis has made this a difficult time to have a change in leadership for the city staff.

"The big hurdle right now is the budget," McMurray said. "All the revenues are going to be down, because people are not out buying things the way they were and some businesses are not operational."

While no official numbers have been released, McMurray said the council may be looking at expecting only 70% of the revenue they should have from some sources. He said sales tax and income from fees have dropped, and a recent meeting with electric utility company Evergy showed that franchise sales tax may be down due to less businesses using utilities.

McMurray said recent conversations with the city manager over the budget show that the situation could be bad.

"Everybody's going to take a hit, including city government," McMurray said. "It's just going to be a real time for belt-tightening and we'll all get through this, but it's not going to be easy. "

In preparation for the current year's budget, all departments were asked to cut 10% of their expenses into the general fund due to deficit spending.

McMurray said the cuts that will need to be made this year will be heavier.

"This is a time of tremendous belt-tightening, the likes of which we have never seen," McMurray said.

The process of hiring a new city manager is not expected to be affected by the coronavirus.

There have been nine talent scout groups that have responded to St. Joseph's search and each member of the City Council soon will choose their top three groups in order to find the firm that will be tasked with finding candidates for the position.

McMurray said the process likely will take six to eight months.

Woody told News-Press NOW that, despite social distancing measures and travel restrictions in some areas, he is still expecting to start at his new position on May 1.

McMurray said he believes the department heads will be able to handle the workload until a new city manager is found.