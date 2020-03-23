The Citizen's Police Academy was supposed to start Tuesday, but it has been delayed in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The St. Joseph Police Department and Buchanan County Sheriff's Office made the decision to move the academy to the fall.

"We were reluctant to delay or cancel or postpone anything, but we felt that was the responsible thing to do," Sgt. Roy Hoskins of the St. Joseph Police Department, said.

Hoskins explained that since the academy is beneficial to both citizens and the department, officers did not want to cancel altogether.

"We'll try to work it in between Labor Day and Thanksgiving somewhere," Hoskins said.

Those who already have applied will be given priority for the fall academy.

"Anyone who did apply in the first group gets the first choice and then we'll open it back up (to everyone else)," Hoskins said.

There might be a few minor changes with outdoor activities, such as going to the shooting range, as the academy will be held during a different time of year.

"Usually what we do in the spring when we have those towards the end, so we might turn around in the fall and have them at the beginning, just to try to catch the warmest part of the year," Hoskins said. "We tossed around the idea of having this over the summer, but then we would be doing the outside portions in possibly extreme heat."

Everything else will be the same as presenters had planned, Hoskins said.

Hoskins anticipates that admission into the academy will start sometime in July.