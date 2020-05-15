Church services have turned virtual over the last two months, but are now starting to look at what it takes to bring members back in.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s new plan allows churches to gather as long as they adhere to social distancing protocols. The seating inside churches will have to reduce by over half.

Even though churches are allowed to start gathering, many in St. Joseph haven’t started the reopening process yet. Pastor Scott Killgore at Wyatt Park Christian Church said he’s missed seeing his congregation, but they’re still working on a reopening plan.

“It’s weird doing worship and looking out at a room of empty pews week after week after week, but we’re thankful for the technology that’s let us do that,” Killgore said.

Killgore said the atmosphere inside the church will look different and not what members are used to.

“There will be pews that say "Please don’t use these pews because we want to practice social distancing," but families will be able to sit together,” Killgore said.

The amount of time in between each service also will change in order to give church staff enough to time to disinfect and sanitize the sanctuary.

"We are limited to the amount of people in here, so we're setting up our social hall so that we can use it simultaneously if we need to," Killgore said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages churches to monitor staff frequently for symptoms along with strict disinfecting and wearing masks. Wyatt Park encourages members to wear masks at services, but it's not required.

At Wyatt Park, communion is a big part in worship and the church now will be looking at new ways to still be able to offer it.

Killgore said the church resumed small group discussions last week and what was typically an hour meeting, extended much longer because everyone enjoyed being together.

"We're wired up to want to be together and it's going to be good to be back together," Killgore said.

The church has not set a date for reopening yet, but Killgore understands some members will be hesitant at first to be in a crowd so the church will continue to offer online services.