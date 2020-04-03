Christian Brothers Alumni Association has postponed its reunion that was set for April 17 and 18.

The event is now likely to take place in the fall or next spring.

This was set to be the last formal Christian Brothers reunion since it was to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the school's class of 1970, the last class to graduate from that institution. The graduating classes of 1971 forward received their diplomas from Bishop LeBlond High School. The LeBlond class of 1970 was the 10th and last all-girls class to graduate from LeBlond. From 1971 forward a co-ed Bishop LeBlond was the only Catholic high school in St. Joseph.