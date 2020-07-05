COVID-19 cases have begun increasing again, but restrictions just ended a few weeks back. With no regulations, the health department is encouraging personal responsibility when in public.

Connie Werner, clinic supervisor at the St. Joseph Health Department, said it is a person's responsibility to assess their own risk tolerance each day.

“It’s what you're comfortable with. It's your own risk tolerance. So if you walk in somewhere and no one's wearing a mask and close together, and you're not comfortable with that, you turn around and you leave,” Werner said. “To know we are in the middle of a pandemic — it takes personal responsibility to try to limit exposure to other people.”

There are ways local businesses are doing their part to make customers feel safe. Sydney James, the owner of Pony Espresso, says they still are only open curbside regardless of having no regulations, because it works and it's safe.

“I am always in a mask. We have hand sanitizer everywhere, any of the safety recommendations, outdoor seating. That's to keep our staff healthy and make our customers feel safe and secure coming here,” James said.

James said she noticed other businesses implementing new sanitation and safety measures. But taking measures are not required. And neither is telling the public if an employee or employees have tested positive.

“It's up to the employer what they feel comfortable releasing. We are going to be restricted from medical information.” Werner said. “If the employer wants to give more information to community members, that's up to them.”

If the health department does notice multiple cases coming from employees of a certain business, they will alert that owner. But, James said telling the public if a case shows up is the right thing to do.

“I think it's a personal responsibility. As a business owner, and you know someone who works for you has been infected, you need to report that. I know if any one of my employees or myself had contracted COVID, we would shut down immediately for the safety of ourselves and our customers,” James said.

But James said other places should be transparent with cases.

“If there was a place I like to frequent and an employee there tested positive, I would absolutely want to know,” James said.

Werner emphasized risk of being in close contact with someone who is within 6 feet of a positive case for over 15 minutes. She said choosing your risk tolerance is a decision a person must take each and every day.