Activities are now at a half in Chillicothe, Missouri, after a Chillicothe R-II student has tested positive for COVID-19.

The school district confirmed Friday that a student who participated in the school's weights and conditioning program had contracted the coronavirus, and the district was notified Thursday.

The district will now cease all summer weights, conditioning and sports activities for 14 days. Administrators will meet and communicate with student-athletes about a re-entry plan at a later date.

The case in Chillicothe is the first officially reported by a Northwest Missouri school since most returned to activities June 15. Schools in the Midland Empire Conference announced a re-entry plan that included social distancing, limited participants and remained outdoors.

Most schools are scheduled to allow for indoor practices beginning Monday.

More cases at Living Community

As of Friday it is confirmed that a total of 28 residents and 29 employees have tested positive at the Living Community for COVID-19 according to a news-release.

This is updated numbers from testing that was done at the Living Community July 1. The testing was performed on residents and employees.

The release said that one resident and two employees have recovered.

The Living Community has implemented a plan to have residents who have tested positive be isolated in a special unit where caregivers are assigned to just that area, and are closely monitoring their condition and have notified their families and physicians, the release said.

Employees who tested positive are in quarantine at home.

The Living Community said it is working with state and local health officials to ensure they are taking appropriate steps to prevent the spread of the virus within the campus, the release said

News-Press NOW reporter Clayton Anderson contributed to this report.