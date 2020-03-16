As more precautions are being made to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases, a St. Joseph child care center has concerns.

Room 2 Bloom Learning Center is doing everything it can to reassure parents and reduce the risk of coronavirus.

"Already in the state regulations we have to sanitize things, three-step them, hand-washing, so we're telling our kids constant hand washing. We've been sanitizing the keypads, anything that people would touch," Stacie Simpson, Director of Room 2 Bloom Learning Center, said. "Another thing that we've been telling our parents when every kid gets dropped off, we're checking for temperatures and signs of illnesses."

Like with other businesses, staff at the learning center are concerned about the possibility of having to shut down.

"When people can't work, they can't make money, you can't pay your bills. So, that's a big fear for a lot of my staff here," Simpson said.

Simpson has many parents concerned over the possibility of closure and how that could impact them. However, she said her center has no plan to close at this time.

"It's gonna be very difficult because there's a lot of people that rely on child care and day cares. We've got nurses, we have doctors, we have police officers, first responders that really need quality day care and someone to watch their children," Simpson said. "90% of the time when parents don't have day care, they often fall back on to their elderly parents to watch their children. And those are the target ages of the people that are at most risk."

Simpson encourages parents to stay educated on the virus by referring to information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.