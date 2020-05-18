One of the biggest impacts the coronavirus pandemic has caused is the lack of domestic abuse and child abuse reports.

Child advocacy centers across the state have noticed some changes since the start of pandemic.

“What we found, and other CACs throughout the state of Missouri, I believe also have found is our caseloads, as far as interviews go might be down a little bit, but the severity of the cases is up,” Melissa Birdsell, executive director of Voices of Courage, said. “Oftentimes, the cases that we’re seeing are cases where there’s had to be medical (help) involved.”

The shelter-at-home orders forced those who live in abusive homes no outlet or a way to get help.

While some businesses and organizations were able to close during the pandemic, some were unable to do so due to the nature of services, like child advocacy centers.

“We stayed open the whole time, we’ve never closed down. We’ve gone with limited staff and now we’re back up to full staff now,” Birdsell said. “In the beginning, we went to having as few people in the office as possible, so we can limit the number of families coming, just for everyone’s safety and comfort.”

Counselors were able to work from home and work with clients through video calls, which appeared as effective as it could in most cases and even worked for some new clients as well.

“It doesn’t work in every situation and we knew that going in, but we wanted to give families and kids the opportunity to still get to see their counselor’s face, even if it is on a screen,” Birdsell said.

While most of the counseling sessions happened on a telehealth level, there still were essential parts of the organization that had to be done in person, which is the initial interview with a child.

“That was the only reason we stayed open because those are more emergent situations. Typically, we always try to get a forensic interview within 72 hours, if at all possible, and most of the time it is, but we really just feel that needs to be face to face that first time,” Birdsell said.

Voices of Courage has faced other challenges during this pandemic with losing one of their biggest awareness months for the Child Abuse Prevention, which happens in April. However, one event made up some of the difference.

“We had to cancel all our fundraisers, all of our activities, all of our awareness events, everything that we have planned,” Birdsell said. “Our biggest one in the month of April is usually our ‘Chance to Dance’ event, which is done by Marla Heeler at the Dance Arts Center normally, and they did a virtual dance marathon and ended up raising around $10,000.”

Birdsell shared how thankful Voices of Courage was to the Dance Arts Center for finding a way to adapt and still raise money during the pandemic.