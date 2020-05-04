During a long week of testing Triumph employees, the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce Diplomats' Club decided to coordinate lunch for members of the Northwest Health Services staff.

Since Northwest members were busy Monday through Friday administering nearly 3,000 tests on Triumph employees, Todd Joe, Diplomat chair, and Natalie Redmond, the chamber's vice president of membership, decided it was important to provide food for workers on the front line.

“When they heard the need they stepped up right away. The chamber has been providing a lot of support, education and information to businesses during the pandemic, but this is one small way we could make an immediately tangible impact for health-care workers,” Redmond said.

Not only was it a way to show appreciation to the health-care staff, but Joe said it helped out small businesses and restaurants.

"They're very appreciative that they're able to produce 30 to 40 lunches and that keeps them going during this slow time," Joe said. "It's a way to support them and keep them in operation and paying their employees."

The volunteers and meals included Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation providing Chaun’s Catering; the Chamber Diplomats Club providing Pappy’s Grill & Pub; Felix Street Gourmet and Preferred Title catered Huckleberry with drinks and dessert by Felix Street Gourmet; Kirk and Tracy Arthur of Biggins and Agent Jo provided lunch by Biggins; and Eagle Radio catered San Jose Steakhouse.

"They're amazing people just to get out there and do this and put their lives on hold to help other people," Joe said.

Rodney Hummer, Northwest Health interim CEO, said it was big deal for his staff that businesses being impacted by COVID shutdowns took the time to help them and donate food.

"When you're working long hours and you've got these masks on and it's stressful but you've got a good meal to eat and you know somebody donated it and they're suffering as well, it shows you how strong St. Joe is," Hummer said.

Hummer said when Northwest staff was closing up the site Friday and they found out San Jose Steakhouse was being catered, it made everything worthwhile for them.

Joe said he's grateful they could help put the health-care workers minds at ease and hopes the Chamber of Commerce and the Diplomats' Club can continue to be a resource for businesses and residents in the community.